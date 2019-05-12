Inter vs Chievo: Luciano Spalletti's Best Available Nerazzurri Lineup

Inter will be looking to sure up third place in Serie A when they host the league's bottom club Chievo at the San Siro on Monday.

Luciano Spalletti's side currently sit in fourth and only one point ahead of city rivals Milan, as the fight to secure the final two remaining top four places heats up in what remains of this season.

Inter's fate however is in their own hands, as they look to end a run of three successive draws with a timely win.

Here's how the Nerazzurri could line up on Monday night:

Goalkeeper & Defenders



Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Samir Handanovic (GK) - No goalkeeper in Serie A has kept more clean sheets than the Slovenian's 16 this season, so expect Handanovic to start.

Cedric Soares (RB) - With Danilo D'Ambrosio suspended, the Southampton loanee is likely to deputise.

Milan Skriniar (CB) - One of the first names on Spalletti's team sheets, as Skriniar has enjoyed another great campaign for the Nerazzurri, who boast the league's second-best defensive record.

Andrea Ranocchia (CB) - Skriniar's usual partner, Stefan de Vrij, is set to miss the game due to injury, meaning Ranocchia, who recently signed a new two-year deal with Inter, is set to take his place.

Kwadwo Asamoah (LB) - A sure selection for Inter, who has enjoyed a fine season since arriving at the club on a free transfer from Juventus in the summer.

Midfielders

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Radja Nainggolan (CM) - The 31-year-old hasn't hit the heights expected of him this season, although has shown good form recently, with two goals in his last four games.

Roberto Gagliardini (CM) - A versatile midfielder who has chipped in with five Serie A goals in just 17 appearances - four of which have come against Genoa.

Borja Valero (CM) - Injuries to Marcelo Brozovic and Matias Vecino means the experienced Spaniard is likely to come into midfield for what will be his 27th league appearance of the campaign.

Forwards

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Matteo Politano (RW) - The 25-year-old has enjoyed a decent season while on loan from Sassuolo, netting four goals and providing five assists in 28 Serie A starts.

Mauro Icardi (ST) - After starting the league season in explosive form with nine goals in his first 13 games, Icardi has just one goal in his last 13 league games as speculation off the field has impacted his performances.

Ivan Perisic (LW) - The World Cup finalist has seven goals and three assists in Serie A this season in what could be his final campaign at the San Siro.