Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool Will 'Be There Again' After Man City Win Premier League Title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that this season is just the beginning of his team's development, adding that they intend to be challenging for the Premier League title again next season.

The Reds racked up 97 points but still could not wrestle the title away from Manchester City, despite Liverpool picking up a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Klopp stated that his team are only getting started, and they plan to come back stronger next year.

He said: "We wanted to write our own history and we did. The team made so many big steps in the last year. We made a much bigger jump development wise. The boys pushed themselves to new levels, which I love, and that development and improvement is not finished. It is the first try.

"It's incredible what they did all season and today with a strange situation. We were really good until 1-0, what happened then was clear. You can't tell the people to calm down.

"At that moment [when Liverpool fans celebrated Brighton's goal] it was a shock for everyone and Wolves were there. We had to fight. In the end we scored two and kept a clean sheet. It's nice but not how we wanted it.

"The team made so many big steps in the last year. The boys were all there from last season apart from Alisson. It's a very special season, a better season than I played with [Borussia Dortmund] when we were champions in Germany. But we cannot ignore one team were better.

"It's clear we were lucky in moments, like City were. We were unlucky against City but scored in the last second against Everton and late on against Newcastle - they could have been draws as well.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"The season is a very long, hard one. You have to deal with setbacks. We were always competitive. City got the points they have because we were there.

"They have 198 points in two years; that's special. We made such big steps. Always after a good year we lost key players [in the past] but we won't so we'll be there again."