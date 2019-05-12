Juventus 2019/20 Goalkeeper Kit: Leaked Images Reveal Bianconeri's Dark New Strip

Following the official unveiling of Juventus' new home strip today, images of the Old Lady's 2019/20 goalkeeper shirt have also been leaked online.

The Bianconeri have opted for a new-look 'half-and-half' design which breaks away from their traditional black and white stripes in favour of the two colours in block form on either side of the shirt, divided by a pink stripe down the middle.

⚫⚪ Juventus 19-20 Goalkeeper Kit Released: https://t.co/WfloiZ1B2F — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 12, 2019

Whilst the 2019/20 strip which will be worn by Juventus' outfield players is set to divide opinion among fans, the newly released goalkeeper jersey, as reported by Footy Headlines, is likely to prove far less controversial.

The strip features a dark grey graphic print on the canvas with black trim down the sides and around the neck, the club's crest, adidas logos and shirt sponsor Jeep all featured in white.

In what is a break away from this season's more colourful red strip, the goalkeeper jersey maintains the club's traditional colours but in a much darker design, and one which may help to offset any disapproval of the club's new outfield kit.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The pink stripe on the main strip, which will be worn by Cristiano Ronaldo and co next season, recalls the colour of the first strip ever worn by Juventus, and the strip's roots in the club's history may prove a popular move in that sense.

The goalkeeper strip is based on the AdiPro 19 template which is also set to be used by fellow European heavyweights Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and will be worn by former Arsenal star Wojciech Szczesny next season.