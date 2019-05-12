Juventus' New Kit Design Intended to Attract American Audience as Fans Blast Lack of Stripes

By 90Min
May 12, 2019

Serie A champions Juventus have unveiled their new kit ahead of the 2019/20 season with a nod to the club's first ever shirt, with reports claiming that the new look is intended to attract interest from the American market.

The Old Lady's new strip has ruffled a few feathers, having ditched the traditional black and white stripes for a half-and-half design. The kit also features a pink stripe down the middle of the shirt, in reference to the club's original jersey, which was pink.

Juventus have used the colour for their away shirt several times over the years, but it's now made its way onto the home kit.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. were out in force to show off the new design, along with Paulo Dybala who was also used to model the strip, which could be a hint that he will remain at Juventus next season despite rumours of a move to Manchester United.

As noted by Football Italia, reports have claimed that the new design is in part an attempt to increase Juve's appeal to American fans, after research found that black and white stripes remind Americans of the referee uniforms worn in American football and basketball.

Such a motivation wouldn't be a surprise considering the rebranding Juve has undergone in recent years. The club's iconic badge was updated to a more minimalist design in 2017 in a move that proved unpopular with fans. The naming rights to Juve's stadium were also sold in the same year, with the arena now known as the Allianz Stadium.

While the new kit may have historical connotations, the decision to depart from the 116-year-old striped design has drawn criticism from fans. According to CalcioMercato, a number of Old Lady supporters are not happy with the club's most recent attempt at modernising their image.

Juventus chiefs will hope the efforts to improve the club's image off the pitch will translate to success on it. Massimiliano Allegri's side clinched an unprecedented eighth consecutive Serie A title this season, but their quest for European glory ended in disappointment once again following the Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax.

The 2018/19 strip is produced by Adidas, the two parties having signed a £46m-a-season kit deal that runs from 2019 to 2027, as reported by the Daily Mail.

