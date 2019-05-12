Juventus New Kit: Old Lady Unveil Controversial New Home Strip for 2019/20 Season

Juventus have revealed their new home kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season, and the design has certainly divided the opinion of fans.

The black and white stripes which have been synonymous with the club since they took inspiration from Notts County in 1903 have been done away with, and supporters are not best pleased.

Despite the "Be The Stripes" tagline on their official Twitter unveiling, the shirt is now simply half white and half black, with a bright pink line down the middle to divide the two sections.

Pink was the colour of the club's first ever shirt, so adding a splash of the colour is a nod to Juventus' storied history.

The sleeves on the shirt continue this pattern of block colours, with one white sleeve and one black sleeve helping the colours on the front of the shirt stand out.

Both the shorts and socks are predominantly black with white accents, such as the Juventus logo and three adidas stripes.

Recent years have seen Juventus' traditional pinstripe design slowly fade, with the stripes on the shirt getting larger and larger with each passing season, and the Serie A giants have now opted to move away from their historic style in favour of a simpler look.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

One of the most prominent figures in the release video is Paulo Dybala, who has found himself the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks.





The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with the 25-year-old, but his presence in the video could be a sign that Juventus are not interested in selling.