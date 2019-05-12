La Liga Team News: Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla - Confirmed Rojiblancos Lineup

Atletico de Madrid have only lost one of their last 16 LaLiga games against Sevilla (W8 D7), with that defeat coming away from home (1-0 in October 2016).

Atletico de Madrid have only lost one of their last 11 home games against Sevilla in all competitions (W6 D4), though it was their last such meeting (1-2 in January 2018 in Copa del Rey).

Atlético de Madrid have scored in each of their LaLiga home matches this season. The last campaign in which they scored in all of their top-flight home games was in 1983-84 under Luis Aragones.

Sevilla have only won two of their last 14 LaLiga away games (D4 L8), against Espanyol in March and against Valladolid in April.

Atletico de Madrid have kept the most clean sheets (20) in LaLiga this season, double that of opponents Sevilla (10).

Atletico de Madrid’s Koke Resurreccion has scored six goals against Sevilla in LaLiga, more than he has against any other opponent in the competition.

Atletico de Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann has scored at least once in each of his last four league games against Sevilla (six goals in total).

Sevilla’s Nolito has scored four goals in his seven LaLiga appearances against Atletico de Madrid (one for Sevilla and three for Celta de Vigo), more than he has against any other opponent.

Sevilla’s Joaquin Caparros has only won three of his 11 managerial away games against Atletico de Madrid in LaLiga (D2 L6), all of them in charge of Athletic.

Atletico de Madrid’s Diego Simeone has only lost one of his 14 managerial games against Sevilla in LaLiga (W8 D5).