La Liga Team News: Barcelona vs Getafe - Confirmed Barça Lineup

Barcelona have lost just two of their 27 LaLiga games against Getafe (W19 D6), fewer than against any other side they’ve faced that many times in the competition.

At home, Barcelona are unbeaten in their 13 LaLiga matches against Getafe (W9 D4), keeping a clean sheet in seven of them, and conceding more than once on just one occasion (2-2 in May 2014).

Barcelona have scored at least one goal in each of their last 26 league games at home (W21 D4 L1) - the last time they failed to score in a LaLiga home game was against Getafe in this fixture last season.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 11 LaLiga home games (W10 D1), winning the last six in a row. They’ve never won seven consecutive league games at Camp Nou under Ernesto Valverde.

Getafe have only lost one of their last seven league games (W3 D3), in their last away game in the top-flight (1-2 vs Real Sociedad at Anoeta).

Only Real Betis (1) have scored fewer headed goals than Getafe in LaLiga this season (3, two of them scored by Leandro Cabrera).

FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has been involved in 16 goals in 10 appearances at Camp Nou against Getafe in LaLiga (seven goals and nine assists).

No player from the current Getafe squad has ever scored against Barcelona in LaLiga.

Both Jorge Molina and Jaime Mata have scored 14 goals for Getafe in LaLiga this season – the only player to reach 15+ goals in a single top-flight season for the club was Roberto Soldado in 2009-10 (16 goals).

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has won 14 of his 18 LaLiga matches against Getafe (D1 L3), losing three of his first four games against them in the competition, two for Athletic and one for Espanyol.