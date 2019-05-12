La Liga Team News: Barcelona vs Getafe - Confirmed Barça Lineup

By 90Min
May 12, 2019

Barcelona have lost just two of their 27 LaLiga games against Getafe (W19 D6), fewer than against any other side they’ve faced that many times in the competition.

At home, Barcelona are unbeaten in their 13 LaLiga matches against Getafe (W9 D4), keeping a clean sheet in seven of them, and conceding more than once on just one occasion (2-2 in May 2014).

Barcelona have scored at least one goal in each of their last 26 league games at home (W21 D4 L1) - the last time they failed to score in a LaLiga home game was against Getafe in this fixture last season.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 11 LaLiga home games (W10 D1), winning the last six in a row. They’ve never won seven consecutive league games at Camp Nou under Ernesto Valverde.

Getafe have only lost one of their last seven league games (W3 D3), in their last away game in the top-flight (1-2 vs Real Sociedad at Anoeta).

Only Real Betis (1) have scored fewer headed goals than Getafe in LaLiga this season (3, two of them scored by Leandro Cabrera).

FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has been involved in 16 goals in 10 appearances at Camp Nou against Getafe in LaLiga (seven goals and nine assists).

No player from the current Getafe squad has ever scored against Barcelona in LaLiga.

Both Jorge Molina and Jaime Mata have scored 14 goals for Getafe in LaLiga this season – the only player to reach 15+ goals in a single top-flight season for the club was Roberto Soldado in 2009-10 (16 goals).

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has won 14 of his 18 LaLiga matches against Getafe (D1 L3), losing three of his first four games against them in the competition, two for Athletic and one for Espanyol. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message