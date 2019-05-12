La Liga Team News: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid - Confirmed Blancos Lineup

Real Madrid have lost only two of their last 23 LaLiga matches against Real Sociedad (W18 D3), one of them at Anoeta (4-2 in August 2014).

Real Sociedad are looking to complete the league double against Real Madrid for the third time and the first since 2003-04.

Real Sociedad have won their last two LaLiga games and they are looking to win three consecutive games in the competition for the first time this season.

Real Madrid are winless in their last four LaLiga away games (D2 L2), failing to score in the last two. The last time they went five or more without a win on the road in the competition was in April 2006 (D4 L1).

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale has scored more goals at Anoeta in LaLiga than any other away player in the competition (6, since August 1993).

Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale has scored in each of his five visits at Anoeta in LaLiga (six goals).

Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose both scored and assisted against Real Madrid in the reverse fixture this season in his side’s 2-0 win.

Mikel Oyarzabal has been involved in five of Real Sociedad’s last nine home goals in LaLiga (four goals and one assist).

Against Villarreal last time out, Real Madrid’s Mariano Diaz scored two goals, as many as he netted in his previous 20 appearances in the competition.

Real Sociedad’s Imanol Alguacil has only lost one of his seven LaLiga managerial games against Madrilean opposition (W5 D1), 0-2 against Atletico de Madrid at Anoeta in March.