Liverpool Away Kit 2019/20: 'Confirmed' Design Leaked Online & it's a Controversial One

By 90Min
May 12, 2019

Images of what is thought to be Liverpool's away jersey for next season have been leaked online and the design is equal measures beautiful and controversial.

Following last month's official release of the home kit for the upcoming season from manufacturers New Balance, Reds fans are now awaiting the away strip for 2019/20.

While the change designs are not yet official, kit leak specialists Footy Headlines posted pictures of the alleged shirt across several online platforms, insisting the leaks were 'confirmed'.

The design is predominantly white, with dark blue detail and a splash of red along the cuffs of either sleeve.

A faint pattern grey pattern features on the front panel of the shirt, whilst the shorts have an inverted colour palette. They are primarily the same shade of blue as the badge on the jersey, though there are no images of what the accompanying socks will look like.

While the effort is objectively an attractive one to the neutral, it has provoked the ire of a number of Liverpool supporters online, who have taken offence at the use of blue.

The choice of colour is too close to that of the Reds' cross-city rivals Everton for some fans, with the decision to make the Liver Bird navy particularly irking supporters.

Despite the distaste, the Anfield faithful would be delighted to see the strip adorned with golden trimmings, such would be the case if Jurgen Klopp's men can secure their first ever Premier League title on Sunday.

In order to do so, they must defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers when they travel to Merseyside on the final day of the season, with the Champions League finalists also needing leaders Manchester City to drop points away to Brighton if they are to win their 19th English championship.

