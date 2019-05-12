Liverpool will aim to pip Man City for the Premier League title on Sunday as the club faces Wolves. Kickoff from Anfield is slated for 10 a.m. ET.

Man City leads Liverpool by just one point heading into the final day of the Premier League season and faces Brighton in their season finale. If City loses or draws, Liverpool would win its first English league title in 29 years with a victory.

Liverpool has cruised through the Premier League of late, winning its last eight matches. It also clinched a spot in the Champions League final on May 7, pulling off a miracle comeback against Barcelona. Liverpool will face Tottenham in the Champions League final on June 1.

Wolves enter Sunday's match seventh in the Premier League with 57 points, marking the club's best finish in its Premier League history.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.