Lucien Favre Admits Borussia Dortmund Must Overcome the Odds to Win Bundesliga Title on Final Day

Lucien Favre admitted that winning the Bundesliga title will be difficult but insisted that Borussia Dortmund still have a chance following their 3-2 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday.

Die Borussen headed into the clash at the Signal Iduna Park four points adrift of league leaders Bayern Munich, knowing that they must win both of their remaining games and hope that the reigning champions slip up to give Favre's side a chance of cutting the gap.

Until the last second. Until the last breath. pic.twitter.com/Q7jhDQiQVS — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 11, 2019

Saturday's games helped towards Dortmund's cause, as a narrow victory over Dusseldorf and Bayern's 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig saw the distance between the top two reduced to two points ahead of the final day of the season.

Goals from Christian Pulisic, Thomas Delaney and Mario Gotze were just enough for Dortmund to scrape to victory in a frenetic encounter with Dusseldorf. After the game, via the club's website, Favre said: "It wasn't an easy game today.

"We knew that Dusseldorf can be very dangerous. After winning possession, Dusseldorf always play the ball forwards quickly. We played with patience, which wasn't always attractive, but that's how we found the gaps."

Replies from Oliver Fink and Dawid Kownacki threatened to turn the tide for the visitors as Dortmund failed to seized full control of their final home game of the season, and they were afforded a major let off when Dodi Lukebakio missed a penalty in the second half.

Adam Bodzek was also sent off for Dusseldorf in what was an action-packed encounter on Saturday, and there is likely to be more of the same next weekend with the title race still alive ahead of the final day, when Dortmund will travel to face Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Dortmund 💛 pic.twitter.com/rFQFbIT86u — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 10, 2019

"Ultimately it was difficult, but we won, which is the most important thing," Favre added. "We've only got a chance if we win our game away at Gladbach and if [Eintracht] Frankfurt win in Munich."