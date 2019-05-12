Man Utd to Pounce on 'Fundamental' Bruno Fernandes Deal as Man City Hesitate

Manchester United are still hopeful of sealing a deal for Bruno Fernandes, with Manchester City stalling on a potential deal despite strong links to Portuguese star.

Fernandes had been of interest to both Manchester clubs after a fine season for Sporting CP saw him net 20 goals and provide a further 13 assists in just 32 league games.

The final match of the season is here, and so is the final issue of #UnitedReview.



Get your copy from Old Trafford or delivered to you: https://t.co/hK4u1yNT8E pic.twitter.com/a30ottIxpI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 12, 2019

While it looked increasingly likely that the 24-year-old would join City, their interest has wavered, resulting in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer informing the club's hierarchy that he sees Fernandes as 'fundamental' for his side next season - according to Portuguese publication A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness.

The report claims United 'haven't given up' on the deal and that Solskjaer 'made it known' that Fernandes could be crucial to a successful campaign next season as they bid to return to the Champions League. Furthermore, A Bola state that the Red Devils are capable of ‘presenting arguments’ that could convince Sporting to sell the player and assure him that a move to Old Trafford is the right decision.

After such a stunning season for the club, Fernandes is expected to attract a fee of around €55m, although Sport Witness also reveal that the Primeira Liga outfit could demand up to €70m ‘cash’, as mentioned by Portuguese sports newspaper Record.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Fernandes was one of a few players who opted to remain at the club after a mass player exodus last summer due to an attack on their training ground. His decision has been rewarded with an excellent return for the club, racking up 32 goals and 17 assists across all competitions as Sporting sit third in the division.