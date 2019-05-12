Manchester City Clinch 2018/19 Premier League Title After Beating Brighton on Final Day

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions after they beat Brighton 4-1 at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The win is City's fourth Premier League title in the last eight seasons, while they've become the first team to successfully defend the crown since their rivals Manchester United did so in the 2008/09 season.

Heading into the final day of the season City held a slender one-point lead over Liverpool in second place, knowing a win over Brighton would take the title race out of the Reds' hands and ensure the Premier League trophy would be returning to the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool got their end of the job done as they triumphed 2-0 over Wolves at Anfield, but in the end their result proved to be irrelevant as City overcame an early scare to take all three points in Brighton and finally bring an end to an enthralling title race.

Glenn Murray scored from a corner for the hosts to give Brighton a shock lead in the first half, but City showed their character to bounce back, scoring twice before half-time through Sergio Aguero and Aymeric Laporte.

Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan then added strikes in what was ultimately a comfortable second half for City.

The two sides had been to-ing and fro-ing all season long with the lead at the top of the league changing a remarkable 32 times throughout the campaign, but in the end it was City who finished on top with Pep Guardiola celebrating with his players after the full-time whistle.

Liverpool fans will no doubt feel hard done by having finished on 97 points and still not managed to win their maiden Premier League title, but City's incredible consistency proved to be just too much in the end.