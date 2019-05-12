Watch: Oasis's Noel Gallagher Celebrates Man City Title With Squad

Oasis's Noel Gallagher was seen taking in Manchester City's title celebration and even sang "Wonderwall" with the players inside the dressing room.

By Kaelen Jones
May 12, 2019

Manchester City celebrated its second consecutive Premier League title after routing Brighton & Hove Albion on the final matchday of the season Sunday. And while the Citizens were away from home, there were plenty of supporters on-hand.

Among the most notable supporters was Oasis member Noel Gallagher, a noted Man City fan, who was seen taking in the club's title celebration at American Express Community Stadium as his group's hit song "Wonderwall" played.

He later joined the Manchester City players in the dressing room to celebrate the victory!

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message