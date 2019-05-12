Oasis's Noel Gallagher was seen taking in Manchester City's title celebration and even sang "Wonderwall" with the players inside the dressing room.
Manchester City celebrated its second consecutive Premier League title after routing Brighton & Hove Albion on the final matchday of the season Sunday. And while the Citizens were away from home, there were plenty of supporters on-hand.
Among the most notable supporters was Oasis member Noel Gallagher, a noted Man City fan, who was seen taking in the club's title celebration at American Express Community Stadium as his group's hit song "Wonderwall" played.
O @NoelGallagher estava lá! 💙— Manchester City (@ManCityPT) May 12, 2019
"Today is gonna be the day..."#MCFCPortugues#CityAteOFinalpic.twitter.com/2DvP2nAp4a
🎵and afterallllllllllllll, you're my WONDERWALLLLLLLLLLLL 🎵@ManCity and @oasis' @NoelGallagher celebrate in song. #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/HZEg9GR76y— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 12, 2019
He later joined the Manchester City players in the dressing room to celebrate the victory!