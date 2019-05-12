Manchester City celebrated its second consecutive Premier League title after routing Brighton & Hove Albion on the final matchday of the season Sunday. And while the Citizens were away from home, there were plenty of supporters on-hand.

Among the most notable supporters was Oasis member Noel Gallagher, a noted Man City fan, who was seen taking in the club's title celebration at American Express Community Stadium as his group's hit song "Wonderwall" played.

He later joined the Manchester City players in the dressing room to celebrate the victory!