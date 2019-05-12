Manchester United fans weren't pleased with their club's season-ending 2–0 defeat to Cardiff City on Sunday. But a group of fans were especially upset with star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Video emerged on Sunday showing fans hurling obscene language at Pogba, telling the 26-year-old that he is "f---ing s--t" following the result.

Warning: Video below involves NSFW language.

Classy from United fans. pic.twitter.com/2AmmLXmfTi — Football Tweets (@FutballTweets) May 12, 2019

Pogba, as the video shows, simply responded by holding his thumbs up toward the unruly group.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League standings, missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification. The club initially surged after moving on from former manager José Mourinho and naming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the role. However, the Red Devils lost five of their last 10 games, stumbling into a UEFA Europa League position.

Pogba, who's spent each of the past three seasons with Man United, scored 16 goals and added 11 assists for the English side this year. He was the lone Manchester United player named in the 2019 PFA Premier League Team of the Year.