Mesut Özil's Agent Claims He Has No Intention of Leaving Arsenal This Summer

By 90Min
May 12, 2019

Mesut Özil is determined to see out the rest of his contract at Arsenal despite rumours linking the German with a move away.

Özil was dropped by manager Unai Emery earlier in the season, fuelling suggestions that the Spaniard was keen to move him on and free up space on the club's wage bill. However, the star who earns £350,000 a week has since worked his way back into the side and has no intention of leaving the Gunners until the end of his contract.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-BURNLEY

The German has famously split the opinion of fans and pundits alike, but recently told Sky Sports, as quoted by The Mirror: "I have two years left on my contract. I don’t know about after that but yes, absolutely [I will stay]." 

Dr Erkut Sogut, Özil's agent, has also reaffirmed the attacking midfielder's commitment to the Arsenal. Speaking to Turkish Football, Sogut said: “Rumours will always persist, there is no doubt about that. But one thing I can guarantee is Mesut’s loyalty. 

Mesut Ozil

"His mind is focused on Arsenal, and Arsenal only. Mesut bleeds Arsenal red, and respecting his contract is a certainty. He’ll be staying at Arsenal until at least 2021, and the fans need not to worry about the gossip that may come this summer. He has found a place he feels welcome and believes he has a lot more to give.” 

Özil has had a rollercoaster of a season under Emery, making just 20 Premier League starts along with four substitute appearances. The World Cup winner has scored scored five goals but has only two assists to his name, having suffered from knee and back injuries during the campaign.

However, he has been brought back into the fold in recent months and has impressed at times playing behind strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Arsenal have the chance to secure a return to the Champions League when they face off against London rivals Chelsea in the Europa League final at the end of May. With Aaron Ramsey out injured and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at risk of missing the game over visa issues, Özil could be the man Emery looks to to unlock Chelsea's defence.


Despite Özil's intention to see out his contract, reports suggest that Emery and Arsenal's directors are still willing listen to reasonable offers for the number 10. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message