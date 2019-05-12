Watch: Liverpool Fans Cheer as Salah's Daughter Scores Goal In Front of Kop End

After the final whistle at Anfield, Mohamed Salah's daughter entered the field, grabbed a ball and dribbled her way towards the goal as fans cheered her on.

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
May 12, 2019

Liverpool may have just missed out on the Premier League trophy but an adorable moment courtesy of Mohamed Salah's daughter made sure fans left Anfield happy. 

After the whistle, Salah was given the Golden Boot trophy as his 22 goals meant he shared the top scorer's award alongside Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his teammate Sadio Mane, who both scored braces on Sunday to match the Egyptian's tally. 

That's when the players' families joined them on the pitch as they soaked in the atmosphere.

Enter four-year-old Makka Salah, who grabbed a ball and dribbled her way towards goal as fans cheered her on. Once she scored, the Kop erupted. 

It's not the first time she made everyone's day as Salah's youngest did exactly the same thing last year after her dad broke the league's scoring record for a 38-game season.  

It seems, however, that unlike her father she favors the right foot.  

There's still one more trophy for Liverpool to try and win as Jurgen Klopp's side now prepares for the Champions League final against Tottenham on June 1.

