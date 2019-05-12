Niko Kovac Says He's 'a Friend of VAR' After Controversial Call Stops Bayern From Sealing Title

Bayern Munich missed the opportunity to wrap up a record eighth consecutive Bundesliga title after failing to beat third-place RB Leipzig on Saturday afternoon. The 0-0 stalemate coupled with Borussia Dortmund's dramatic win over Fortuna Dusseldorf ensured the title race will go down to the final day of the season.

Bayern enjoyed the better of the play but were unable to apply any real pressure to the opposition goal in a subdued attacking display. RB Leipzig showed why they have the best defence in the league with an organised and disciplined showing that stifled their opponents.

A nervy day for us all.



Next week we'll finish the job on home soil TOGETHER! 🔴⚪️ #RBLFCB #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/qBpop4tMf4 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 11, 2019

Word from the other game got around the ground quick and once Borussia Dortmund went ahead in their fixture the hosts became more regimented and Bayern Munich fell well short of the attacking guile required to breach such a strong defence.

Travelling fans left the Red Bull Arena Leipzig frustrated but Bayern boss Niko Kovac insists he was happy with his team's overall display. He was quoted by Bayern's English Twitter feed as saying:

🗣️ Niko #Kovac: "We saw a good #Bundesliga match today with lots of challenges. I'm happy with the team's performance."#RBLFCB pic.twitter.com/USx1mtCgWr — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 11, 2019

Leon Goretzka thought he had given his side the lead after reacting quickly to a defensive error. Ibrahima Konate could only send the ball high into the air with an unconventional headed clearance and the Bayern midfielder was there to volley the ball home as it came down.

The goal was ruled out through a bizarre VAR ruling as Robert Lewandowski was adjudged to be marginally offside in the build-up. The infraction came a full eight seconds prior to the goal and the decision came very late after Bayern had wheeled away in celebration.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

It created great confusion for the better part of three minutes and even the still images after the game will do little to appease the Bayern faithful but Kovac also insisted he was happy with the call. "I'm a friend of VAR. Despite that, it was a close call, but the correct one," he added.