Pep Guardiola Bans Man City Staff From Checking Liverpool Score Ahead of Premier League Finale

Pep Guardiola has banned his Manchester City staff from checking the Liverpool score on Sunday, via mobile phones or any other means.

City play Brighton knowing a win will secure them a second successive Premier League title, while the Reds could sneak ahead of the Citizens if they better their score against Wolves.

With so much riding on their clash at the Amex Stadium, Guardiola has told his staff they can not keep an eye on the Liverpool score, and instead must focus solely on their own performance, a source told The Sun.

“Pep has been very clear. He doesn’t want to know how Liverpool are doing," the source said.

“He respects Liverpool an awful lot but the title is in City’s hands. If everyone does their job, then the Liverpool result is immaterial. There will be no checking of mobile phones to find out the score.”

On 95 and 94 points respectively, both clubs have been the runaway leaders this season, therefore whoever misses out on the Premier League title will naturally be bitterly disappointed to finish second after securing such incredible points hauls.

If @ManCity win their fourth #PL title, they'll be the first team to retain the 🏆 since Manchester United in 2008/09#BHAMCI pic.twitter.com/b1YvIXUzBV — Premier League (@premierleague) May 12, 2019

One such player is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who claims a second place finish behind City will 'hurt massively', regardless of whether they lift the Champions League title this season.

"No, the Champions League won't soften the blow if we finish second — I think it will still hurt massively. We put so much into the Premier League," he told The Daily Mail.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"We have shown we can focus on both competitions, both are massive for us. Nearly every other year — barring last season — we would have won the League but City have also got so many points. It is just an extraordinary season."