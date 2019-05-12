ATLANTA — Gonzalo Martinez scored his first MLS goal and Brad Guzan had four saves to help Atlanta United beat Orlando City 1-0 on Sunday.

Atlanta (5-3-2) has won four in a row—all by shutout—and five of its last six.

Hector Villalba, on the left side of the area, dropped it to Martinez, the 2018 South American Footballer of the Year, who side-netted a first-timer in the 14th minute.

Atlanta had 61.7% possession.

Orlando City (3-5-3) is winless in its last three games and has lost three of its last five.

Atlanta's Jeff Larentowicz came on the 76th minute to become the third field player in MLS history with 400 career appearances.

D.C. United 1, Sporting KC 0

WASHINGTON — Paul Arriola scored in his second consecutive game and D.C. United beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Sunday night.

Bill Hamid had four saves for D.C. United (7-3-2) for his sixth shutout of the season. He's tied with New York City's Sean Johnson for most in MLS.

Wayne Rooney played a long, low ball to Arriola at the left corner of the box, where he bent a right-footer—that grazed the fingertips of goalkeeper Tim Melia—just inside the far post.

Melia finished with three stops, including back-to-back saves of a header by Steven Birnbaum and the put-back attempt of Frederic Brillant.

Sporting Kansas City (2-4-4) in winless in its last six games and has lost three of its last four.

D.C. United has won back-to-back games for the first time since late March.