Premier League Team News: Brighton vs Manchester City - Confirmed Lineups

By 90Min
May 12, 2019

A win will guarantee Manchester City their fourth Premier League title, and sixth overall in the English top-flight. They would be the first team to retain the crown since Manchester United in 2008-09.

The last team to be top going into the final day of an English top-flight season and not win the title were Liverpool in 1988-89.

Brighton have lost just one of their last five home games against Man City in all competitions (W1 D3), though it was in this exact fixture last season (0-2).

Manchester City have won their last four meetings with Brighton in all competitions, already beating the Seagulls twice this season (once in the league, once in the FA Cup).

Brighton have lost their last three final games of a top-flight season, losing 0-4 at Liverpool last term.

Manchester City haven’t lost on the final day of a Premier League season since 2012-13, when Chris Hughton’s Norwich won 3-2 at the Etihad.

Brighton and Hove Albion have played more top-flight matches against reigning champions without winning than any other team in top-flight history (11 – W0 D2 L9).

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has lost eight of his 10 matches against Man City in all competitions (W1 D1), though his only victory came in a match on the closing day of the season (3-2 with Norwich in 2012-13).

Glenn Murray has scored seven home Premier League goals this season, at least five more than any other Brighton player, and accounting for 39% of their total (7/18). However, the striker hasn’t scored in any of his last 11 games at the Amex Stadium.

Sergio Aguero has scored 31 goals in all competitions for Man City this term – only in 2014-15 (32) and 2016-17 (33) has he scored more in a single season for the Citizens.

You can find more information about this fixture here.

