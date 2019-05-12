Premier League Team News: Burnley vs Arsenal - Confirmed Lineups

Burnley have lost their last nine meetings with Arsenal in all competitions – only against Wolves have they ever lost more consecutively (11 between 1987-2002).

Arsenal have won their last three Premier League away games against Burnley, all by a 1-0 scoreline. In the last two campaigns, they’ve scored a 90th minute winner at Turf Moor.

Burnley have lost their last two Premier League games on the closing day of the season, losing 1-2 against West Ham and Bournemouth despite taking the lead both times.

TEAM NEWS: Here's your Clarets line-up for today's game v @Arsenal

Arsenal haven’t lost on the final day of a Premier League season since 2004-05 (1-2 vs Birmingham), winning each of the last seven in a row.

There have been 13 hat-tricks scored on the closing day of a Premier League season, with 31% of these being netted by Arsenal players – Freddie Ljungberg in 2002-03, Thierry Henry in 2005-06, Theo Walcott in 2014-15 and Olivier Giroud in 2015-16.

Burnley are 15th in the table – the average position of opponents at the start of the day for Arsenal’s six Premier League away wins this season is 15th.

Arsenal have only kept one clean sheet away from home in the Premier League this season – the last time they only kept one clean sheet on the road in a top-flight campaign was back in 1967-68 under manager Bertie Mee.

📋 Here's our lineup for the final @PremierLeague game of the 2018/19 season



#️⃣ #BURARS — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 12, 2019

Arsenal are winless in their last four Premier League games (D1 L3). They last went five without a win in a single season back in February 2009.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored four goals in his two Premier League games against Burnley, though both of these matches have been at the Emirates.

Burnley striker Peter Crouch has scored on the final day of six separate Premier League seasons, including each of the last two – only Andrew Cole (8) and Les Ferdinand and Teddy Sheringham (7) have done so more often.

