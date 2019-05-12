Premier League Team News: Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth - Confirmed Lineups

Crystal Palace have won just one of their seven previous Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (D4 L2), winning 2-0 away in January 2017.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their three Premier League away games against Crystal Palace (W1 D2) – they’ve only played at Vicarage Road (4) more often without defeat in the top-flight than they have at Selhurst Park (3).

Bournemouth are looking to do the league double over Crystal Palace for the first time since the 1988-89 second tier campaign

📋 For the final time this season - here's how we line up for #CRYBOU... pic.twitter.com/WeFVyWheUQ — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 12, 2019

When playing their final game of a top-flight season at home, Crystal Palace have never lost, winning five and drawing two of their seven such games.

This is the seventh consecutive season Bournemouth are playing their final league game of the season away from home. The Cherries’ joint-biggest victory in a final game came against Crystal Palace (6-1 in the 1925-26 Third Division South).

Crystal Palace have won just 17 points in home games this season, compared to 29 away from home. If they lose this game, it will be the biggest difference between points won away compared to at home over a single top-flight campaign (12, adjusted to three points for a win all-time).

Bournemouth have scored eight goals in their last two Premier League away games – two more than they had in their previous 11 on the road in the competition (6).

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨



Here it is - our starting line-up and subs for our @premierleague game against @CPFC at Selhurst Park.



- Unchanged XI

- Travers continues in goal

- Ake in midfield



Live blog and commentary 📻: https://t.co/DOYLcT7l9Z#CRYBOU pic.twitter.com/TbkydJt7Um — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) May 12, 2019

Both Luka Milivojevic (12) and Wilfried Zaha (10) have scored 10+ Premier League goals this season, the first time that two Crystal Palace players have reached double figures in a single Premier League campaign.

Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson has been directly involved in 10 goals in his 10 Premier League games in 2019 (6 goals, 4 assists). Among English players, only Jamie Vardy (14) and Raheem Sterling (12) have been involved in more goals during this period.

Ryan Fraser has 14 Premier League assists this season for Bournemouth; only two players have assisted as many as 14 in a season playing for a club who finished the season in the bottom half – Nolberto Solano in 1999-00 (15, Newcastle) and Muzzy Izzet in 2003-04 (14, Leicester).

