Premier League Team News: Fulham vs Newcastle - Confirmed Lineups

Fulham have won eight of their last nine home league meetings with Newcastle (L1), including each of the last six in a row.

Newcastle have kept three clean sheets in their last four Premier League meetings with Fulham, winning 1-0 twice, drawing 0-0 and losing the other 0-1.

Newcastle have won their final league game of the season in each of the last four campaigns, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one. However, all four of these games have been at St James’ Park.

🔢 Team news for the last time this season. 👇#FULNEW pic.twitter.com/ZQkNDnXdMa — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 12, 2019

Fulham have won their last two Premier League home games, last winning three in a row in the competition at Craven Cottage in September 2012 under Martin Jol (a run of four).

Newcastle United have collected just five points from their last 12 Premier League matches in London (W1 D2 L9), losing each of their last four in a row; the Magpies have lost more away Premier League games in the capital than any other side (76).

Newcastle have received more Premier League red cards in the final matches of seasons than any other side (7), with three of the last five final day red cards going to Newcastle players – Paul Dummett and Shola Ameobi in 2013-14 and current Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in 2015-16.

Fulham have conceded just one goal in their last four Premier League games, this after a run of conceding at least twice in 13 consecutive matches.

TEAM NEWS



Here's how Newcastle United will line up against @FulhamFC at Craven Cottage this afternoon (3pm kick-off). #NUFC pic.twitter.com/gH62hm2QDs — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 12, 2019

35% of Fulham’s points won in the Premier League this season have come under manager Scott Parker (9/26), despite him taking charge of just nine games so far.

Salomon Rondon has been directly involved in 45% of Newcastle’s 38 Premier League goals this season (10 goals, 7 assists) – only Eden Hazard (49%) has had a hand in a higher share of his side’s goals this season.

Only Aleksandar Mitrovic (14) has been involved in more Premier League goals for Fulham this season than Ryan Babel (5 goals, 3 assists), despite the Dutchman playing just 15 games for the club.

