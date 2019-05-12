Premier League Team News: Leicester vs Chelsea - Confirmed Lineups

Leicester are looking to complete the league double over Chelsea for the first time since the 2000-01 campaign, having won the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge 1-0.

Chelsea have won five of their last six away league games against Leicester, with the exception being a 1-2 loss in the Foxes’ title winning campaign of 2015-16.

Chelsea are guaranteed a top four finish in the Premier League this season – since four English clubs could qualify for the Champions League in 2001-02, only Arsenal (15) have finished in these places more often than the Blues (14).

Chelsea hold the record for the biggest win on the closing day of a Premier League season, beating Wigan 8-0 in 2009-10 to secure the league title.

Among teams to have played in at least 10 Premier League campaigns, Leicester City’s final matches of a season have seen more goals on average than any other side (4.3 – 51 goals in 12 games).

Leicester have won four of their last five Premier League home games (L1), more than they had in their previous 12 at the King Power Stadium (W3 D2 L7).

Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their last 13 away league games, conceding in each of their last eight. They last conceded in nine consecutive Premier League games on the road in February 2001.

Here's the Chelsea team to take on Leicester! 👊#LEICHE pic.twitter.com/lLe9i0pIbW — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 12, 2019

Jamie Vardy has scored each of Leicester’s last three goals in all competitions against Chelsea, including the winner in the reverse fixture in December.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other player this season (16 goals, 15 assists). Only in 2011-12 with Lille has the Belgian been involved in more goals in a single top-flight campaign (20 goals, 16 assists).

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has faced Chelsea more often in Premier League games without winning than he has versus any other side in the competition (8 – D4 L4).

