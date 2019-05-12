Premier League Team News: Liverpool vs Wolves - Confirmed Lineups

Liverpool could still secure their 19th top-flight league title, depending on Manchester City's result at Brighton & Hove Albion. It would be their first league title since 1989-90 and they would be the seventh different team to win the Premier League title since it began in 1992.

Liverpool have won six of their nine Premier League meetings with Wolves (D2 L1), including each of the last four in a row. They’ve kept six clean sheets in those nine games, conceding just once in each of the other three.

Wolves have won two of their last three away games against Liverpool in all competitions (L1), more than they had in their previous 24 at Anfield (W1 D3 L20).

Our final @premierleague starting line-up of the season, as we take on @Wolves. 🙌 #LIVWOL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2019

This will be the sixth time Liverpool and Wolves have met in their final game of a top-flight season, with Liverpool winning each of the previous five by an aggregate score of 12-4.

When playing their final match of the season at home, Liverpool haven’t lost since their famous 0-2 defeat against Arsenal in 1988-89, with the Reds winning 11 and drawing two since.

Wolves have already beaten Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United in the Premier League this season. Only two teams to finish lower than sixth have beaten as many as five of the sides to finish in the top six in a single Premier League campaign – Southampton in 1997-98 and West Ham in 2015-16.

Liverpool could remain unbeaten at home in a top-flight campaign for the eighth different time, and for the first time in consecutive seasons since the 1978-79/1979-80 campaigns.

Wolves’ points tally of 57 in the Premier League this season is the most by a newly-promoted side since Ipswich Town won 66 points and finished 5th in the 2000-01 season.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has scored more home goals than any other player in the Premier League this season (16).

Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold (12) and Andrew Robertson (11) have been involved in more Premier League goals than any other defenders this season. Meanwhile, Wolves’ Matt Doherty sits joint-third in this list with nine (4 goals, 5 assists).

