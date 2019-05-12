Premier League Team News: Manchester United vs Cardiff - Confirmed Lineups

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last eight league meetings with Cardiff (W6 D2) since a 0-3 away loss in November 1960.

Cardiff have never kept a clean sheet in 15 away games against Man Utd in all competitions (W3 D6 L6).

Manchester United have won 18 of their 26 closing day Premier League games, more than any other side in the competition. They’ve not lost such a game since 2006-07 (0-1 vs West Ham).

🔴 Our final starting XI of the season includes a front 6️⃣ of #MUAcademy graduates... — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 12, 2019

Manchester United have kept just two clean sheets at Old Trafford this season. Even if they don’t concede in this game, it will be their fewest home clean sheets in a single league season since 1962-63 (2).

Man Utd are winless in their last four Premier League games (D2 L2), last going five without a win in May 2017. They’d only failed to win four of their opening 16 Premier League matches under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær (W12 D2 L2).

Cardiff have won just two points from 69 available in Premier League games against the six ever-present sides (P23 W0 D2 L21). They’ve lost their last 19 in a row by an aggregate score of 13-51 since a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in November 2013.

Cardiff have led at half-time in just three Premier League games this season – only two teams have ever done so on fewer occasions in a season; Derby County in 2007-08 (1) and QPR in 2012-13 (2).

Manchester United have given more players their Premier League debuts in the final match of the season than any other side (11), with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær handing out two debuts in his only previous final day Premier League match as a manager when he was Cardiff boss in 2013-14 (Tom James and Rhys Healey).

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has lost all four of his away matches at Old Trafford against Manchester United as a manager in all competitions, losing with Notts County in 1991, Bury in 1998, Sheffield United in 2007 and Crystal Palace in 2014. Ole Gunnar Solskjær scored against Warnock’s Bury side in the League Cup in 1998.

Man Utd’s Paul Pogba either scored or assisted a goal in nine of his first 11 Premier League games under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. Since then, he’s only scored or assisted in one of his nine such appearances (2 goals).

You can find out more information about this fixture here.