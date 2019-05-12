Premier League Team News: Southampton vs Huddersfield - Confirmed Lineups

By 90Min
May 12, 2019

Southampton are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Huddersfield in all competitions (W2 D2), winning one and drawing two of their three Premier League games.

Huddersfield’s last away win against Southampton in any competition was a 2-1 top-flight victory in September 1971, with the Terriers drawing one and losing three since then.

Southampton have won just one of their last eight final Premier League games of the season (D2 L5), beating Crystal Palace 4-1 in 2015-16.

Across the last two seasons, Huddersfield Town have lost more Premier League games (47) and conceded more goals (133) than any other top-flight side.

This will be Southampton’s third match against a side starting the day bottom this season, winning neither of the previous two (0-0 vs Newcastle in October, 2-3 vs Fulham in November).

The team starting the day bottom of the Premier League on the final day of the season has ended on the winning side in one of the last 13 seasons (W1 D2 L10), though it was Stoke City’s 2-1 win at Swansea City last season.

Unless they win by 5+ goals, Huddersfield are on course to be just the second side in a 20-team Premier League season to finish with a goal difference of less than -50 after Derby County in 2007-08 (-69).

Southampton and Huddersfield have each used 30 different players in the Premier League this season, more than any other side. No side has had more different goalscorers (exc. own goals) than Saints (16), while only Fulham (10) have had fewer than Huddersfield (11).

Shane Long has scored in each of his last three Premier League home games for Southampton – the last player to score in four consecutively at St Mary’s for Saints was James Beattie in April 2003.

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse has created the most chances of any player who has yet to provide an assist in the Premier League this season (47).

You can find out more information about this fixture here.

