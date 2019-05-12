Premier League Team News: Tottenham vs Everton - Confirmed Lineups

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League meetings with Everton (W7 D5), winning each of the last four in a row by an aggregate score of 16-4.

Everton haven’t won away against Tottenham in the Premier League since November 2008 (1-0), drawing three and losing six since.

Tottenham have won their final Premier League game of the season in seven of the last eight campaigns, with the exception being a 1-5 loss at Newcastle in 2015-16. Their last three such games have produced a total of 23 goals (1-5 vs Newcastle, 7-1 vs Hull and 5-4 vs Leicester).

Everton have lost their final Premier League game in each of the last two campaigns, with both of those defeats coming in London (1-3 at Arsenal, 1-3 at West Ham).

A draw for Tottenham will guarantee them a top-four finish for the fourth consecutive Premier League season; it will be their best such run in the top-flight since a run of five between 1959-60 and 1963-64.

Everton have kept a clean sheet in eight of their last 10 Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 32 in the competition.

Tottenham have lost seven home games in all competitions this season – they last lost more at home in a single campaign in 2007-08 (8).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored two goals in each of his last four Premier League appearances against Everton – no player has ever scored 2+ goals in five consecutive games against an opponent in the competition (Michael Owen vs Newcastle also four between 1998 and 2001).

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances against Everton – the only side he’s scored in four consecutive games against in the competition are Sunderland.

Everton’s Theo Walcott has been involved in seven goals in his last eight Premier League games against Spurs (4 goals, 3 assists). In total, he’s had a hand in nine Premier League goals against Tottenham (5 goals, 4 assists), only being involved in more against Newcastle (10).

You can find out more information about this fixture here.