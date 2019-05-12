Premier League Team News: Watford vs West Ham - Confirmed Lineups

By 90Min
May 12, 2019

    Following their 2-0 win at the London Stadium in December, Watford are looking to do the league double over West Ham for the very first time.

    West Ham won their first Premier League away game against Watford (2-1 in March 2000) but are winless in their subsequent four top-flight games against them at Vicarage Road (D2 L2).

    Watford haven’t won their final league game of a season since 2011-12 (2-1 vs Middlesbrough), drawing two and losing four since.

    Watford have conceded in each of their last 11 Premier League games, the longest current run without a clean sheet in the competition.

    After a run of four Premier League games without a win, West Ham have won their last two without conceding. They last won three in a row while keeping a clean sheet in each in February 2014 under Sam Allardyce.

    West Ham have only won one of their last nine Premier League away games (D1 L7), though it was last time out against Tottenham.

    Victory for Watford will guarantee them their first top-half finish in a top-flight campaign since they finished ninth in 1986-87.

    West Ham’s Michail Antonio has scored more league goals against Watford than he has against any other side in his career (6).

    Marko Arnautovic bagged a brace in his last Premier League game to take his tally to nine for the season. If he scores here he’ll be the first West Ham player to reach double figures in consecutive Premier League campaigns since Carlton Cole in 2008-09/2009-10.

    No Watford player has been involved in more home Premier League goals this season than Andre Gray (7; 5 goals, 2 assists). Indeed, he’s had a hand in six goals in his last six league games at Vicarage Road for the Hornets.

