Roma looks to stay in the hunt for a Champions League berth when hosting recently crowned Serie A champion Juventus. Kickoff from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Juventus has slumped since winning its eighth straight title with consecutive draws vs. Inter and Torino. Cristiano Ronaldo remains in the race for the league's golden boot, with his 21 goals trailing Fabio Quagliarella's 25 by four.

Roma, meanwhile, enters Sunday sixth in Serie A, level with AC Milan and three points behind Atalanta out of a top-four berth that would send the club back to the Champions League stage.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.