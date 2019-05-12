Transfer Rumours: Richarlison to Atletico, Rodri to City, Llorente to Arsenal & More

Sound the alarm and light the beacons, because the transfer gossip is here.

The season may be coming to a close, but do you know what never stops? That's right, it's #thegoss.

Here are seven stories to keep you going until the transfer window opens. Or at least until tomorrow.

Newcastle & Watford Ready to Battle for French Star Nicknamed 'Robin van Persie'

Signing one of the finest goalscorers in Premier League history may be a bit of a stretch for both Newcastle United and Watford. What's 'Plan B'? Sign a French guy with the same nickname.

The man in question is 22-year-old Reims star Remi Oudin who, according to L'Equipe, has aroused the interest of the two Premier League sides. His teammates call him 'Robin van Persie', thanks to his efficiency in front of goal, after he struck ten goals this season.

He could be available for around €15m and, if he's even half as good as Van Persie was in England, Newcastle and Watford could be on to a winner here.

Southampton to Offer Aaron Mooy a Premier League Lifeline

It has been a rough year for Huddersfield Town fans. They have watched their side win just three league games this year, and now they are preparing themselves for another spell in the Championship. Things could be about to get a whole lot worse, as their best player is nearing the exit door.

Who am I talking about? Aaron Mooy, of course. The Australian has been by far the club's star player in recent years, and now Southampton have taken interest. The Sun (via The Examiner) claim that the Saints will open negotiations during the meeting between the two sides on Sunday, and Huddersfield will look for around £15m.

The 28-year-old is too good for the Championship, which means he's probably too good for Huddersfield.

Man Utd & Arsenal to Battle for Wantaway Real Madrid Midfielder Marcos Llorente

Poor Marcos Llorente. Zinedine Zidane did not like him during his first spell at Real Madrid, but the Spaniard managed some game time under Santiago Solari. But, with Zidane back in the dugout, Llorente is back on the sidelines, and he has had enough.

The 24-year-old wants out, and AS claim that both Manchester United and Arsenal are ready to offer Llorente the first-team football that he is looking for. Just take him for free and keep it quiet, it's not as if Zidane would even notice he was gone.

A move to either Atletico Madrid or Sevilla is also suggested, and they even describe an exit as Llorente's "ointment", which is an uncomfortable reference, to say the least.

Nice Eye Chelsea Striker Olivier Giroud on Free Transfer

Is he staying? Is he going? Who knows. In this episode of 'Where Will Olivier Giroud End Up?' we have Ligue 1 side Nice staking their claim for the 32-year-old.

The Mirror state that manager Patrick Vieira is desperate to bring the striker back to France once his contract with Chelsea expires this summer, but nobody seems to know what the future holds.

Maurizio Sarri wants to keep him at Stamford Bridge, but Giroud has other plans. I can't imagine why. Surely playing under a manager who refuses to acknowledge anybody with actual talent in attack is the dream for any forward?

Atletico & PSG Keen to Lure Richarlison Away From Everton

Everton have been hit with the ultimate mid-table conundrum. The Toffees have been led by Brazilian forward Richarlison, but he has almost done too good of a job, and now Europe's heavy hitters are sniffing around.

Both Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the 22-year-old, and The Mirror claim that they are readying bids of up to £70m to lure Richarlison away from Everton and to a team who can guarantee Champions League football.

Don't say it too loudly though, because the thought of being without his soulmate could be enough to break manager Marco Silva.

Nicolo Barella Dismisses Inter Links & Admits England Is a 'Beautiful' Option

There are few midfielders in the world who are wanted as much as Cagliari's Nicolo Barella. He was supposed to be Chelsea's alternative to Jorginho in January, but Inter were thought to have stolen a march in the race for his signature.

However, speaking to Radiolina (via Calciomercato), Barella was quick to dismiss the links to Inter, before sending Chelsea and Manchester United fans into a frenzy by admitting that English football is the "most beautiful" in the world.

He has clearly never watched a Tony Pulis side, but we'll overlook that for now. Could Barella be coming to the Premier League this summer?

Pep Guardiola 'Only Wants' Atletico Star Rodri & Is Ready to Pay Big Money

The summer transfer window is here, so that means Pep Guardiola is getting ready to spend an obscene amount of money on a player who he doesn't really need anyway. Oh the fun of football.

The next man up, according to Marca, is Atletico Madrid's Rodri. Guardiola is said to be infatuated with the Spaniard, and is ready to drop a cool €70m to sign him this summer, as he only has eyes for Rodri.

It's a smart strategy from Manchester City. If they keep signing all the world's best players, there will be nobody left to compete against (insert the 'Roll Safe' meme here).