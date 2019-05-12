Twitter Reacts as Manchester City Edge Out Liverpool in the Premier League Title Race

By 90Min
May 12, 2019

Manchester City overcame a nervy start and an early setback to ease past Brighton and retain their Premier League crown, edging out a valiant Liverpool side who finished the season as runners up with a remarkable 97 points. 

Billed as one of the most extraordinary title races in Premier League history, Liverpool and City both entered the final day of the season with a chance of winning the league. 

With the games being played simultaneously, both Anfield and the Amex had their fair share of booming celebrations and subdued silences that had nothing to do with the action in front of them - as nervous fans spent as much time checking updates on their phones as they did watching the games before them.

In the early stages it appeared to be City who were in danger of suffering from stage fright, as they went behind to a Glen Murray header after an uncharacteristic misjudgement from Ederson. This followed news from Anfield that Sadio Mane had put Liverpool ahead, meaning the Reds were momentarily top of the league. 

However, this setback seemed to be the proverbial kick up the backside that the Citizens needed. They responded almost immediately, through a man who knows a thing or two about scoring big goals on the final day of the season. Sergio Aguero met David Silva's clever flick to put City back level and ease the tensions in the away end at Brighton. 

This was followed by an Aymeric Laporte goal from a corner, which sent City into half time in the knowledge that a clean sheet over the next 45 minutes would ensure that the title will stay at Manchester.

Meanwhile, the Kop knew that a Brighton equaliser would be enough to bring the trophy to Anfield and end their 29 year title drought.

Unfortunately for the red side of Liverpool, this was not to be. Manchester City produced a dominate and professional second half performance that soon shattered the dreams of even the most optimistic Reds' fans. 

Riyad Mahrez - who had been something of a controversial selection from City manager Pep Guardiola - validated his manager's decision when he smashed City's third into the top corner. The result was left in no doubt when Ilkay Gundogan scored a delightful free-kick that elicited raucous celebrations from the City dugout and ensured that Guardiola's men would become the first side to retain a Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United a decade ago.

Liverpool would end the campaign on a 97 point tally that would have won them their most-coveted trophy in every season but the last two, after Mane's second helped them to a 2-0 victory, and himself to a share of the golden boot, alongside Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Meanwhile, back in Manchester, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men gave the blue side of the city even more reason to celebrate, as they finished their season with a dismal 2-0 loss at home to an already relegated, and severely injury-hampered Cardiff City side.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message