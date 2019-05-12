With the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup less than a month away, Nike is doing its part to get sports fans excited.

On Sunday morning, Nike released an ad starring USWNT members, including Alex Morgan and Mallory Pugh, in a promotion advocating for female participation and excellence in sports.

Having a dream won’t change the world. Sharing one will. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/vIw16Y4e3Q — Nike (@Nike) May 12, 2019

In addition to the USWNT stars, WNBA stars Sue Bird, Elenna Delle Donne and Seimone Augustus all make cameos in the ad.

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is scheduled to kick off on June 7 in France.