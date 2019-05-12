Watch: USWNT, WNBA Stars Featured in New Nike Ad

Alex Morgan and Sue Bird are among the star female athletes included in the latest Nike ad.

By Kaelen Jones
May 12, 2019

With the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup less than a month away, Nike is doing its part to get sports fans excited.

On Sunday morning, Nike released an ad starring USWNT members, including Alex Morgan and Mallory Pugh, in a promotion advocating for female participation and excellence in sports.

In addition to the USWNT stars, WNBA stars Sue Bird, Elenna Delle Donne and Seimone Augustus all make cameos in the ad.

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is scheduled to kick off on June 7 in France.

