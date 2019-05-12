Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has been named as the EA SPORTS Premier League Player of the Season for the 2018/19 campaign.

The Dutchman - who also won the PFA Players' Player of the Year crown - was up against teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, as well as Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Eden Hazard in the race for the award.

The Premier League confirmed the result in a post on their official website, noting that Van Dijk is the first defender to pick up the award since Manchester City's Vincent Kompany did so in the 2011/12 season.

"With the Dutchman at the heart of the rearguard, Jurgen Klopp's side have conceded only 22 PL goals this season, the joint-lowest total alongside Manchester City," said the post.

"Van Dijk has also scored four himself, while he has yet to be dribbled past despite playing all but five minutes."

"Indeed it has been 62 matches in all competitions since a player successfully completed a dribble past the 27-year-old - an honor held by Mikel Merino for Newcastle in March 2018 in the Premier League."

Van Dijk also added: "It's a great honor and I'm very proud. Without everyone here at Liverpool, fans and players, it wouldn't be possible so I will definitely give them credit for all of it as well.

"I think the whole season in the Premier League has been outstanding.vThe only thing is we have been competing with another team that’s pretty good. But I think it's a joy to watch, this title race, for neutral fans."

This season, Van Dijk has featured in all 37 of Liverpool's league games, and he will be desperate to lift the Premier League title when the Reds face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.