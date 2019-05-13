8 Things We Learned From an Exhilarating Season of Premier League Football

Well, what a Premier League season that was.

There was excitement, drama, turmoil - you name it. The 20 clubs treated us to an incredibly memorable season, and one which will certainly live long in the memory for a number of reasons.

Here are eight things we learned from such a fantastic campaign.

Mohamed Salah Is No 'One-Season Wonder'

'"Mohamed Salah is a pace merchant! Premier League defenders will figure him out and he'll be nothing more than a one-season wonder." That was the belief of many fans heading into this season, but Salah certainly proved them wrong.

Matching his tally of 32 goals from last season was never going to be easy. Yet, even with a major dip in form, Salah still finished as the league's top scorer with 22 goals. Are those supporters going to try claim he's a two-season wonder now?

The Liverpool star scores goals, and facing him is easily one of the most frightening prospects in European football. He has improved massively since his days with Chelsea, and he's here to stay.

Maybe Jose Mourinho Was Right?

Like Salah, Jose Mourinho was also the butt of jokes heading into the season. The Portuguese tactician has a reputation for imploding in his third season with a club, and rival fans were left in stitches as Manchester United began to capitulate.

He criticised the mentality of his squad, and many felt as though he had lost the plot. But here we are, at the end of the season, and new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing exactly the same, although this time everyone is listening.

Say what you want about Mourinho, but he tends to know his stuff. If people had listened, maybe the Red Devils might have avoided this crisis.

Chelsea Are Still Chelsea

Chelsea love to make things hard for themselves. After one good year, they somehow seem to fall back into a self-made disaster. This season, we saw the good side of Chelsea, but we also saw plenty of the bad.

Rarely have the Stamford Bridge faithful been so divided on a manager. Maurizio Sarri has struggled to inspire change at the club, and maulings at the hands of Manchester City and Bournemouth left some fans screaming for change.

Then they went and finished third. Behind City and Liverpool, Chelsea were officially the third-best team in the country. For all the turmoil, anger and controversy, the Blues still managed to win. You can change the manager, but some things will always stay the same.

Wolves Are Here to Stay

For newly promoted sides, the goal is usually just to avoid relegation. Clearly somebody forgot to tell Wolverhampton Wanderers, who wasted little time in showing that they were aiming high.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side picked up impressive results against City, United, Arsenal and Chelsea in the first few months of the season, and they maintained their status as giant killers for the remainder of the year.

Finishing in seventh, they proved that they deserve to be in the race for European football. They spent heavily last summer, but they will have even more money this time around to cement their status in the division. Keep an eye on Wolves, because they aren't going away any time soon.

Money Doesn't Solve Everything

Having money to spend is one thing, but knowing how to spend it is another. Fulham learned that the hard way.

After completing expensive deals for the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Andre Zambo Anguissa and Aleksandar Mitrovic, many felt they would comfortably survive in the top flight, but it really did not work out like that.

They picked up just one win in the first 12 games, and they were already well in the relegation zone by the time they found their second. They managed just four wins before their relegation was confirmed, proving that spending does not always lead to glory.

Ralph Hasenhuttl Is One to Watch

Southampton were on track for relegation under Mark Hughes. Credit to the Saints board for realising that and acting quickly to replace him with Ralph Hasenhuttl. It took them a while to get going under the Austrian, but they were a force to be reckoned with once they did.

He pulled them out of the relegation zone, but it was the manner in which he did so which left many fans impressed. His high energy, pass-first style of play created problems for a number of top sides, and it's clear that Southampton will be aiming far higher next season.

If the club get behind Hasenhuttl throughout the summer transfer window, he could pick up the vital missing pieces to his puzzle, and the Saints could become a real danger.

A Summer Break Is More Important Than You Think

The advantages of a long summer of rest became painfully clear to Burnley, even in the early weeks of the season. They began their Europa League qualification in July, just 11 days after the World Cup final, and the players simply couldn't cope.

Not only was their European campaign over before it even began, but the squad looked exhausted just as their competitors were hitting their peaks. To go from finishing seventh last year to 15th this time around is nothing short of disastrous.

Sean Dyche's players will finally get that long-awaited rest this summer, and they will be keen to forget about this season as soon as possible.

You Cannot Understate How Good Man City Are

This season, the headlines were largely dominated by Liverpool. Their defence was unbelievably solid and they attacked with frightening efficiency, as Jurgen Klopp turned them into one of the best club sides we have ever seen. But City were better.

After their outrageous performance in the 2017/18 season, it would have been hard for City to match that level again this year, but they fell just two points short of doing so. Winning 32 games in a season is an incredible achievement, and it should tell you everything you need to know about the Citizens.

Back-to-back league titles cements their legacy as one of the greatest sides in league history, and they show no signs of slowing down.