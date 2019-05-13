Alexis Sanchez's Agent Meets With Juventus on 'European Tour' to Find Buyer for Man Utd Winger

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has met with the agent of Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez to discuss a possible summer move for the Chilean.
Sanchez has endured a torrid time since moving to Old Trafford and is thought to be one of the first names on the chopping block as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to free up some funds to rejuvenate his squad.
His weekly wage of around £500,000 has caused nothing but trouble in United's tumultuous season, with other key stars like David de Gea and Paul Pogba reportedly unsettled, in part, by not being offered pay parity with Sanchez.
Calciomercato claim that Juventus have explored the possibility of signing Sanchez this summer by meeting with the player's agent Fernando Felicevich.
However, they add that Felicevich's meeting with Juventus was one of many, as the agent also met with Inter, and plans to meet with Napoli, Roma and Milan to try and find a potential buyer for his client.
This is not the first report of Felicevich meeting with Inter, with previous reports suggesting Sanchez could be keen on a move to the Nerazzurri as he wants a return to Italy.
It is expected that, should Sanchez leave United this summer, he would have to take a sizeable pay cut, as no side is prepared to offer him the £500,000-a-week wages which he currently receives.
The 30-year-old has long been linked with an exit from Old Trafford, given his record of just five goals in 45 outings for the Red Devils. He was completely omitted from Solskjaer's matchday squad on the final day of the season, which only added fuel to the fire.
Fue una temporada muy complicada, pero ellos los fans, son los únicos que se merecen unas disculpas, te apoyan siempre a pesar de todo por este club. En lo personal, no jugué todo lo que esperaba, me lesioné de cosas que nunca me habían pasado. Hay cosas internas que la gente y periodistas hablan sin saber. Siempre fui profesional en todo sentido, ofrezco disculpas a los fans 🙏🏽 por no estar peleando cosas importantes, siendo que somos el Manchester United. Jugadores y Staff saquemos conclusión, si hicimos lo correcto y entregamos lo mejor de cada uno por esta camiseta... Estoy seguro que el Manchester United, volverá a ser el club, que algún día fue, con el señor Alex Ferguson. ⬇️ 🙏🏽 It was a very tough season...the fan are the ones who deserve an apology as they always support you no matter what happens. Personally, I didn’t perform as much as I was expecting because of unpredictable injuries. Press and people were speculating of things that were not even true. I was always a professional in all aspects. I apologise to the fans 🙏 for not be able to achieve our goals,Nevertheless we are Manchester United! Players and Staff are questioning if we were doing the right thing and if we were giving our best for this football shirt ... I'm certain that Manchester United one day will return to be the club, as it was in the old days with Mr. Alex Ferguson. 💪🏽....
A return to Italy could make sense for Sanchez, who enjoyed some of the best form of his career with Serie A side Udinese between 2006 and 2011. In his final season with the Friulani, he racked up 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, prompting a move to Barcelona.
His form continued in La Liga and also carried over to Arsenal, but he has failed to come anywhere close to that level since moving to United in January 2018, and he may well have played his final game for Solskjaer.