Brighton Open Talks With Swansea Over Graham Potter Following Sacking of Chris Hughton

Brighton and Hove Albion have opened talks with Swansea over manager Graham Potter, following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

The Seagulls dismissed Hughton, assistant manager Paul Trollope and first-team coach Paul Nevin less than 24 hours after they lost 4-1 to Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

That loss, coupled with a dreadful run of form that saw Brighton win just two out of their 18 Premier League games, prompted chairman Tony Bloom to bring an end to Hughton's four-and-a-half year reign, having survived relegation by the skin of their teeth.

Now, 90min can reveal that Albion have already opened talks with Swansea about striking a deal for Potter, who has been in charge at the Liberty Stadium for just one season.

The 43-year-old led the Swans to a top ten finish in the Championship, and also oversaw a run to the FA Cup quarter-final, where they narrowly lost out to Manchester City.

He has overseen the development of young star Daniel James, who has been linked with a £15m move to Manchester United, and has received widespread acclaim for his progressive style of coaching.

Prior to joining Swansea, Potter spent eight years in Sweden with Ostersund - where he won both the first and second division titles in consecutive years, enjoying success on the European stage as well after a shock 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

If appointed, Potter will be tasked with re-energising a Brighton side who looked devoid of attacking ideas towards the end of the season. They narrowly escaped relegation to the Championship, but appear intent on shaking things up ahead of next season.