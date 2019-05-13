Champions League Final - Tottenham vs Liverpool: Where to Watch, Live Stream & Team News

Liverpool face Tottenham on 1 June at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid in the first all-English Champions League final since 2008.

Both sides have had extraordinary European campaigns this season, with each club overcoming massive odds to reach this summer's showpiece event.

The Reds overturned a three goal deficit to progress to the final at Barcelona's expense, while Spurs went through on away goals thanks to Lucas Moura's hat trick in Amsterdam, having been 3-0 down on aggregate before the second leg's second half.

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 1 June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport/BT Sport YouTube Referee? TBC

Team News

The main concern ahead of the clash is over the fitness of Spurs striker Harry Kane. The England captain was seen running on the pitch after the win at Ajax and has said he remains hopeful of being ready for the final.

Dele Alli was substituted in Tottenham's final Premier League game of the season against Everton but Mauricio Pochettino does not expect the attacking midfielder to be absent. Concerns remain over Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Davinson Sanchez and Harry Winks.

Jurgen Klopp remains confident Roberto Firmino has enough time to recover from a groin strain, with the Brazilian absent since appearing as a substitute against Barca when he wasn't fully fit.

Naby Keita suffered a thigh injury in the clash against Barcelona at Camp Nou and isn't expected to be fit for the start of Guinea's Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Alli, Sissoko, Eriksen; Lucas, Kane, Son. Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Head to Head Record

Liverpool are comfortably ahead in the head to head rankings, winning 53 of the 105 matches played between the two sides. Tottenham have emerged victorious on 28 occasions, while 24 games have ended all square.

The Reds' recent record against Spurs is impressive and will be cause for concern for Pochettino ahead of the final. Tottenham have just one win in their last 14 fixtures against the Merseysiders, that victory coming in a 4-1 triumph at Wembley in October 2017.

Jurgen Klopp's men won both league fixtures against the Lilywhites this season by 2-1 scorelines, Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino netting in their first clash in September before a late consolation from Erik Lamela.

In the reverse fixture in March, Toby Alderweireld's late own goal ensured Liverpool kept the pressure on eventual Premier League champions Manchester City after Brazilians Roberto Firmino and Lucas Moura netted earlier.

Recent Form

While Tottenham have stayed alive by the skin of their teeth in the Champions League, their domestic form was pretty atrocious towards the end of the campaign.

They managed just three wins in their last 12 league games, but the similar poor form of Arsenal and Manchester United gifted them a top four spot and Champions League qualification for next season regardless of the result in June.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been brilliant throughout the domestic season, only losing one league game and finishing one point behind Manchester City.

The Anfield side have only lost one of their last 23 games in all competitions, the 3-0 first leg against Barcelona when they came up against an inspired Lionel Messi in Catalonia. That didn't prove to be that big a blow, though.

Here's how both teams have fared in their last five fixtures.

Tottenham Liverpool Tottenham 2-2 Everton (12/5) Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (12/5) Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (8/5) Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (7/5) Bournemouth 1-0 Tottenham (4/5) Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool (4/5) Tottenham 0-1 Ajax (30/4) Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool (1/5) Tottenham 0-1 West Ham (27/4) Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield (26/4)

Prediction

Liverpool are the clear favourites. Their players have previous experience of playing in a Champions League final, even if that night did end in misery at the hands of Real Madrid.

They should be able to overwhelm Spurs in midfield and out wide, but there's enough inspiration for Tottenham fans to be optimistic over their chances in Madrid.

Pochettino's side were dead and buried in the group stage, the quarter final and the semi final, yet found a way come back and sneak through each time. Their English and Belgian players also have experience of big occasions after playing in last summer's World Cup semi finals.

Jurgen Klopp should end his wait for a first trophy at Anfield in Madrid, but don't be surprised if things don't go entirely to plan for the Reds.