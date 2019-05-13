Chris Hughton Insists Avoiding Relegation for Second Season Means 'Everything' for Brighton

By 90Min
May 13, 2019

Chris Hughton has hailed the significance of prolonging Brighton's stay in the top flight, but insisted that the Seagulls will look to improve all over the field next season.

A poor run of form in 2019 led Hughton's side to fall down the table at an alarming rate, but a succession of draws saw them narrowly avoid the drop at the expense of Neil Warnock's Cardiff.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

After finishing the season with a 4-1 loss against champions Manchester City, Hughton reflected on Brighton's season, telling the club website: "It means everything [staying in the Premier League]. At the start of the season we would have settled for staying in the division and getting to the semi-finals of the FA Cup.


“We’ve had a difficult last period — we picked ourselves up towards the end, but certainly for the bulk of the season we were in a decent position, but maybe not playing as well as we would have liked.


“As a manager and a coach, you always want more. I would tend to view where we could have done better, and maybe we can be a little disappointed with where we’ve finished.

“The summer will be a big summer for us, as is every summer. We’ll analyse what we can do better. One obvious area is goals, that’s the area where we know we’ve fallen short.”


The final game of the season was also significant as it spelled the end of club captain Bruno's time with the club and Hughton finished with some kind words for the Spaniard.

"I’ve had the pleasure of working with Bruno for the last four years, he’s a different type of personality, he’s hugely respected in the dressing room for how he conducts himself.

“He’s been that wonderful go-between between me and the players. He’s helped me a lot in my time here and the send-off for him was thoroughly deserved.”

