Chris Hughton Sacked by Brighton After Dismal End to Premier League Season

By 90Min
May 13, 2019

Brighton have announced the sacking of manager Chris Hughton after four and a half years in charge.

Hughton joined the club in 2014, earning them their first ever promotion to the Premier League in 2017, and their first season in the top flight since 1983. However, though the 60-year-old succesfully guided his side away from relegation this season, they have amassed just three wins from their last 23 league games, and the club decided a new era should begin.

In an official statement, the club revealed: "Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed that Chris Hughton has left the club with immediate effect. Hughton’s assistant Paul Trollope and first-team coach Paul Nevin have also left."

Upon the announcement, Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom declared: “Chris has done an excellent job over the past four and a half years. First stabilising our club, reaching the play-offs in his first full season, securing our first ever promotion to the Premier League, and retaining our status in two successive seasons.

“Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season.

“Our run of 3 wins from 23 Premier League matches put our status at significant risk. It is with that in mind, and the performances during that period, that I now feel it’s the right time for a change.

“Chris will always be very fondly remembered by Albion staff and fans as one of our club’s finest and most-respected managers. I would like to wish Chris, Paul and Paul – who have all worked extremely hard throughout their time here – every success for the future, and thank them on behalf of everyone at the club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“They will always be welcome at the Amex, and will be remembered here with great affection.”

The statement also confirmed that 'the process to find Chris’s successor is underway, and that there will be no further comment at this stage'. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message