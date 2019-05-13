Domenico Berardi Admits Liverpool Would Be His Ideal Club (Despite Complete Lack of Links)

Having impressed in Serie A this season, Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi has revealed that if he would jump at the chance to play for Liverpool in the unlikely event

The 24-year-old - who has earned himself nine goals and five assists in 35 appearances for the Italian club this season - has been linked with a move away from Modena this summer, with Milan interested.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

The Daily Mail quote the Italian, in an interview with Italian paper Gazzetta dello Sport, saying: "If an offer arrives, be it from Milan or another club, I will evaluate it with my club. And if I hear that it is the right proposal, to be taken on the fly, this time I will say to Sassuolo: "I'll take it".

"Being able to choose, I would play in Liverpool."

The Italian forward has spent six seasons in Serie A with Sassuolo and seems ready to take on new challenges – after becoming the club's all-time top goalscorer at the age of just 21 with a 95th minute penalty against Inter at San Siro in January 2016.

With his side sitting tenth in the table and with European football off the cards for next season, the forward appears ready to move on to the next stage of his career.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Berardi went on to comment on how he relishes the opportunity for new challenges, adding: "Changing remains difficult for me, but it no longer frightens me, I would do it. The next goal is to play in Europe, but at a club where I can be used a lot, if not always. That is my priority."