Eden Hazard Reveals He Told Chelsea 'Weeks Ago' of Desire to Move to Real Madrid

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has revealed that he told the club of his desire to leave for Real Madrid several weeks ago, but he is still waiting for the deal to be agreed.

With their Premier League campaign now over after Sunday's 0-0 draw with Leicester City, Hazard will soon enter the final year of his deal and could be sold this summer to avoid losing him for free at the end of next season.

Speaking to the press (via the Daily Mail) after the goalless draw, Hazard confessed that he has already spoken to Chelsea officials about his desire to leave.

He said: "I have made my decision but it is not just about me. I told the club a couple of weeks ago. I wanted it to be cleared up earlier but that's not happened. I'm still waiting, like the fans are waiting.

"We have a final to play and then I will see. It has never been a distraction. When you are on the pitch, you try to be focused on the pitch with the ball. That's it.

"When I am on the pitch I just try to do the best. I am not thinking about this and this, my situation or the club's situation. I just try to win games."

There are plenty of rumours as to why a deal with Los Blancos is yet to be reached. FIFA rejected Chelsea's appeal over their impending two-window transfer ban which, as it stands, leaves the Blues unable to sign any new players, such as a potential replacement for Hazard.

The financial side of the deal could also prove problematic. Chelsea, reluctant to lose their star, are keen to receive a sizeable transfer fee, whilst Real do not want to spend heavily on a player who could move for free in just 12 months.





However, recent reports have suggested that Zinedine Zidane's side are prepared to break their transfer record to ensure the deal goes through.

Should Hazard leave, Cadena SER claim that the Blues are ready to move for Barcelona forward Philippe Coutinho, as owner Roman Abramovich has identified the Brazilian as the "leader of his next project" at Stamford Bridge.

Coutinho has endured a torrid time since moving to Camp Nou, but enjoyed the best form of his career in the Premier League with Liverpool. A sizeable offer would likely be enough to convince the Blaugrana to sell, and Chelsea are said to have already decided to move for him if Hazard is sold.