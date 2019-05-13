Inter 2-0 Chievo: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Nerazzurri Win Despite Wasted Chances

Inter beat relegated Chievo by two goals at San Siro on Monday night as they continued their hunt for Champions League qualification.

Matteo Politano's first-half strike was all that separated the two teams until Ivan Perisic scored and secured the result with his seventh attempt of the match in the 87th minute.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Inter dominated the game and had 23 shots, but failed to find the back of the net with any consistency, partly due to a good performance from Chievo keeper Adrian Semper.





The home side's victory means that they leapfrog Atalanta into third, whilst also opening up a five-point gap over rivals AC Milan with six points left up for grabs. Chievo were reduced to ten men in the 76th minute after a second bookable offence from Nicola Rigoni.

Inter