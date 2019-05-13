Jose Holebas Set to Be Available for FA Cup Final After West Ham Red Card Is Rescinded

Watford defender Jose Holebas, who picked up a red card during his side's 4-1 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, has had his suspension overruled by the FA and will now be eligible to play in the Hornets FA Cup final clash with Manchester City on Saturday.

After the former Greece international was given his marching orders for allegedly denying Michail Antonio a clear goalscoring opportunity, a spokesperson has revealed that the FA have overturned Christopher Kavanagh's original decision.

Holebas has made 28 appearances for the Hornets in the Premier League this season and would have been left extremely frustrated if he were to miss what will be Watford's first FA Cup final in over 30 years.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

After releasing an official statement on FA Spokesperson's twitter account, the decision read: "An Independent Regulatory Commission has today [13/05/2019] upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal regarding José Holebas.

"The Watford player was sent off against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday [12/05/2019] for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity."

Although the decision to overrule Holebas' red card has been upheld, Watford fans and coaching staff were left furious with the refereeing decisions that inevitably contributed to the margin of their defeat to West Ham.

“[Holebas] cannot miss the final for that reason. For that contact it is never, never a red card. He cannot miss the final for this.”



Javi's given his backing to José Holebas. pic.twitter.com/MEOziMp05E — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 12, 2019

After Mark Noble opened the scoring for the visiting side Manuel Lanzini added to the Hammers' lead just before half time, setting the tone for what proved to be a miserable day for Watford.

Just as Gerard Deulofeu was able to close the margin to 2-1 shortly after half-time, Holebas was dismissed moments later as he brought down Michail Antonio who was darting towards the Watford penalty area. The Greek defender was dismissed in the 68th minute.