Leeds United vs Derby County Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Leeds United will welcome Derby County to Elland Road on Wednesday in the second leg of their Championship playoff semi-final.

Marco Bielsa's men picked up a vital 1-0 win away from home in the first leg, which puts them in a commanding position heading into the return fixture.

Derby know they must score to have any chance of winning the tie, and this mindset often leads to some exhilarating football.

Check out 90min's preview of the game below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 15 May What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 BST Where Is It Being Played? Elland Road TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Football Referee? Anthony Taylor

Team News

Leeds will be able to welcome back striker Patrick Bamford for the important game after he served his suspension for simulation. Defender Pontus Jansson may also return from his ankle injury, having come close to featuring in the first leg.

However, they will be without Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts, Gjanni Alioski, Barry Douglas and first-leg goalscorer Kemar Roofe, who will all miss out through injury.

As for Derby, Ashley Cole could return from his groin injury, whilst midfielder Duane Holmes is expected to be fit, despite coming off in the late stages of the first leg.





There is also uncertainty surrounding striker Martyn Waghorn, who missed the first leg with an Achilles injury. He will be subject to a late fitness test to prove himself, so could play a part in the game.

Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Casilla; Ayling, Berardi, Cooper, Dallas; Klich, Phillips; Hernandez, Shackleton, Harrison, Bamford. Derby County Roos; Bogle, Tomori, Keogh, Malone; Holmes, Johnson; Wilson, Mount, Lowrence, Waghorn.

Head to Head Record

The history books may show that Derby boast a slight edge over Leeds when it comes to meetings between the two, but that will mean nothing for Frank Lampard.





His Derby side were on the losing end in the first leg, so he will need a huge performance from the players to get themselves back into this tie.

However, it will be a big ask against a Leeds side who have now won all three meetings between the two sides this season.





The last match between the two at Elland Road finished 2-0 to the Yorkshire side, and a result like that would be more than enough to guide them through to the playoff final.

Recent Form

Leeds endured a torrid end to the season, falling behind in the race for the two automatic promotion spots. They failed to win any of their last four Championship games, but they managed to put that behind them to emerge victorious in the first leg.

The defeat was Derby's first in their last six games, putting an abrupt end to their impressive run of form. However, how they have fared over the last few games means nothing. Everything goes out the window in the playoffs, and the Rams will do all they can to get themselves over the line.





Here's how each side has performed in their last five fixtures:

Derby County Leeds United Derby 0-1 Leeds (11/05) Derby 0-1 Leeds (11/05) Derby 3-1 West Brom (05/05) Ipswich 3-2 Leeds (05/05) Swansea 1-1 Derby (01/05) Leeds 1-1 Aston Villa (28/04) Bristol City 0-2 Derby (27/04) Brentford 2-0 Leeds (22/04) Derby 2-0 QPR (22/04) Leeds 1-2 Wigan (19/04)

Prediction

The playoffs have created some of the most memorable moments in recent history, and Derby are going to need to conjure up something similar to get themselves into the final.

Leeds have proven to have the edge over Derby this season (although how much of that is from the 'spy-gate' scandal is a debate for another day), and they have always managed to pick up results.

Their 1-0 lead from the first leg will give them plenty of confidence that they can go on and finish the job, and Derby's need to find a goal could ultimately leave them exposed at the back, which spells trouble for the Rams.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-0 Derby County