Liverpool Chairman Says Reds 'Will Only Get Stronger' After Falling Short in Remarkable Title Race

By 90Min
May 13, 2019

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has promised the club's best days are still ahead of them, saying things will only get better after Manchester City retained the Premier League crown. 

The Reds pushed City all the way, but lost out by a single point despite recording a remarkable 97 point total - comfortably the best of any runner up in the Premier League, and enough to win the title in any other year prior to 2018. 

They also booked their place in the Champions League final for the second successive year, overcoming a three goal deficit to knock out Barcelona. It is widely believed that the current group of players is one of the best at Anfield in the modern era, with their consistency and resiliency having rarely been matched in the club's illustrious history. 

“We’re only going to get stronger," Werner said, as quoted by the Evening Standard. "Ninety-seven points, it’s a remarkable year.


“We obviously didn’t win the league but we’ll be back next year and we’ve got a lot of motivation to win the league next year. I’m excited.

“It was a magical season. Obviously we’re disappointed that we didn’t win the league but it was a remarkable season and the squad is exciting.

“I think that we’ve made a lot of friends around the world and I think we’ve done well by our supporters. I can’t say enough about Jurgen and all the talent on the field.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It is clear to see where Werner sees Liverpool developing. The core of experienced stars are all tied down to long-term deals, while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez and Fabinho will only improve with time. 

That's before you consider any potential summer signings. Lyon's Houssem Aouar has been linked, as has Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, so it could be interesting to see what improvements come to light on that front once the Champions League is out of the way. 

