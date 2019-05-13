Man Utd 2018/19 Season by Numbers as Disastrous Premier League Campaign Concludes

Manchester United brought to an end to what has been a disastrous 2018/19 season on Sunday, finishing sixth after a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford against relegated Cardiff perhaps summed up the campaign in a way that words alone cannot.

Here's a look at United's terrible sub-par Premier League season in numbers...

32 - The number of points that United eventually finished behind champions Manchester City. It is by far the biggest gap between the Red Devils and top spot since 'three points for a win' was introduced in England all the way back in 1981.

What's more, United finished 2018/19 the same number of points ahead of relegated Cardiff.

54 - Goals conceded in the Premier League in 2018/19, more than any other team in the top half of the table and more than 12h place Crystal Palace (53) and 13th place Newcastle (48). It is their leakiest season in Premier League history, and overall 1978/79.

2 - The number of cleans sheets United recorded at Old Trafford this season, the fewest at home in a single top flight league season since 1962/63, more than half a century ago. Only Fulham and Huddersfield (both 5) kept fewer clean sheets in total than United (7).

5 - Consecutive games without a win to finish the season. A draw against Chelsea was respectable, while losing the Manchester derby was not unsurprising, but the 4-0 hammering at the hands of Everton, the draw against Huddersfield and defeat by Cardiff was humiliating.

131 - Starting XI changes by United in the Premier League, highlighting the damaging lack of a settled team, the result of injuries and players in mixed form. Tottenham made the next most number of changes at 116, while Burnley made only 49 changes all season.

77 - Cards shown to United players in the Premier League. Of those, 73 were yellow and four were red. Only Watford (78) were more ill-disciplined this season, while only Leicester (5) received more red cards. In contrast, Manchester City (45) and Liverpool (39) saw fewest cards.

26 - Days spent in the Premier League top four. United finished sixth, missing out on Champions League qualification and perhaps never deserved it after so little time in the top four all season. Bizarrely, the team actually did spend one solitary day top of the table.

13 - Goals by United's top Premier League scorer this season, Paul Pogba, a central midfielder. The Frenchman also led the team in assists (9) and chances created (55), and was named in the PFA Team of the Year, but has been heavily criticised for a perceived lack of effort.

1 - Premier League game won against the other top six clubs, taking just seven points from a possible 30 in meeting with direct rivals and finishing bottom of a 'big six mini league'. Overall, United were 12th best in terms of results against teams in the 'big six'.

99,010 - The cost (£) of average pay per player per point for United this season, as calculated by Nick Harris (@sportingintel). The club's wage bill far exceeds that of Manchester City and that combined with a points tally of 66 made United the least 'value for money' team this season.