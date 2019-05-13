Man Utd Revealed as Worst 'Value for Money' Team in Premier League by Damning Stats

Manchester United have been statistically labelled the worst 'value for money' team in the Premier League in 2018/19 after paying on average the highest wages per player for every point attained, a dangerous mix of overly high salaries and sub-par performances.

In stark contrast, Manchester City and Liverpool both offered much more 'value for money', while Cardiff and Wolves paid around two thirds less in wages than United per Premier League point.

Nick Harris (@sportingintel) has calculated that United's average annual basic pay to a first team player is an eye watering £6.5m. And therefore against their final Premier League tally of 66 points, United have paid each player an average £99,010 for every point.

The full table can be seen here:

Huddersfield's near record low points tally of 16 means that their average wage per player per point is £77,375, despite having an average first team salary of just £1.2m.

No other club exceeds even £70,000, showing just how badly United's high earning stars have failed to justify their enormous play packets over the last 10 months.

Champions Manchester City have an average first team wage - a shade under £6m - that comes relatively close to matching United, but their incredible output on the pitch means they have paid in wages an average of £61,153 per player per point.

Liverpool's smaller wage bill and high points tally put theirs at £50,134 per player per point.

Cardiff are the only Premier League club whose average basic first team annual salary is less than £1m, while it seems clear that Wolves have tremendously overachieved by finishing seventh and paying their players an average of £30,385 each per Premier League point.