Man Utd Revealed as Worst 'Value for Money' Team in Premier League by Damning Stats

By 90Min
May 13, 2019

Manchester United have been statistically labelled the worst 'value for money' team in the Premier League in 2018/19 after paying on average the highest wages per player for every point attained, a dangerous mix of overly high salaries and sub-par performances.

In stark contrast, Manchester City and Liverpool both offered much more 'value for money', while Cardiff and Wolves paid around two thirds less in wages than United per Premier League point.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Nick Harris (@sportingintel) has calculated that United's average annual basic pay to a first team player is an eye watering £6.5m. And therefore against their final Premier League tally of 66 points, United have paid each player an average £99,010 for every point.

The full table can be seen here:

Huddersfield's near record low points tally of 16 means that their average wage per player per point is £77,375, despite having an average first team salary of just £1.2m.

No other club exceeds even £70,000, showing just how badly United's high earning stars have failed to justify their enormous play packets over the last 10 months.

Champions Manchester City have an average first team wage - a shade under £6m - that comes relatively close to matching United, but their incredible output on the pitch means they have paid in wages an average of £61,153 per player per point.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Liverpool's smaller wage bill and high points tally put theirs at £50,134 per player per point.

Cardiff are the only Premier League club whose average basic first team annual salary is less than £1m, while it seems clear that Wolves have tremendously overachieved by finishing seventh and paying their players an average of £30,385 each per Premier League point.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message