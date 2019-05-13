Investigators looking into allegations that Manchester City misled those conducting a financial fair play probe are reportedly seeking a one-year Champions League ban for the reigning Premier League champions, according to the New York Times.

English soccer authorities and UEFA officials been investigating Manchester City after allegations surfaced following the publication of Football Leaks revelations. The investigatory panel's leader will ultimately make the final decision regarding whether or not the club is punished and how severe the punishment winds up being.

If he does sanction a year-long Champions League ban, given that Man City would almost certainly appeal, it is unclear it would be able to be enforced in time for next season's competition.

As Tariq's story explains, the proposed ban is for misleading financial investigators, not necessarily for cooking the books, which City repeatedly/angrily/strenuously has denied. https://t.co/72wEBY0zhH — Andrew Das (@AndrewDasNYT) May 13, 2019

Manchester City, which is backed by Sheikh Mansour and the royal family of Abu Dhabi, captured its second consecutive Premier League title this season and outlasted Liverpool to secure the trophy on the campaign's final matchday. It is still striving for European success, though, and narrowly fell to Tottenham in the Champions League quarterfinals this season.

Earlier this season, Manchester City released a statement denying any misconduct, saying, “The accusation of financial irregularities are entirely false. The club’s published accounts are full and complete and a matter of legal and regulatory record.”

In 2014, City reached a settlement agreement with UEFA after breaching spending rules and paid a conditional fine of 49 million pounds and accepted restrictions on incoming transfers.